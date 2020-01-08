Tierion Trading Down 0% This Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last week, Tierion has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Tierion has a market capitalization of $18.96 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

