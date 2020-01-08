THORChain Market Cap Hits $10.87 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00001067 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and $255,827.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00180328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.01369518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00119168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,652,756 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.