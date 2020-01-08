TheStreet Downgrades Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) to C+

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HURC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HURC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,910. The stock has a market cap of $233.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.88. Hurco Companies has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hurco Companies by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hurco Companies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,845 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Hurco Companies by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 174,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hurco Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hurco Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

