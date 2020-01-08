THEKEY (TKY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.17 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $15,067.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000789 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,427,788,318 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, LATOKEN, LBank, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

