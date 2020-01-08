The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) will report $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. The Wendy’s posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $9.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Wendy’s.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,600. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $103.73 and a one year high of $128.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.80.

About The Wendy’s

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.