TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $12.04, approximately 1,742,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,903,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 19.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

