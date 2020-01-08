Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.41. 7,184,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.03 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The company has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.