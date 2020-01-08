Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $272.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

