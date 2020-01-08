Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $240.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus set a $396.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $295.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $17.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $469.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,874,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,841,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.04. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $471.63. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,831,053 over the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 110.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

