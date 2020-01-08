Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives $12.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 54.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 599.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 11,423.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.31. 658,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%. Research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

