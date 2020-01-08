Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teligent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Teligent reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Teligent will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 232.25% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLGT. ValuEngine lowered Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

TLGT stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,718. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Teligent has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLGT. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teligent by 113.3% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,824 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Teligent in the second quarter worth $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Teligent in the second quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Teligent in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Teligent in the second quarter worth $44,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

