Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $364.18

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $364.18 and last traded at $363.25, with a volume of 2639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $361.09.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen set a $375.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.27. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $802.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total transaction of $728,135.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.