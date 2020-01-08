Tele2 (STO:TEL2-A) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $138.21

Shares of Tele2 AB (STO:TEL2-A) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.21 and traded as low as $136.00. Tele2 shares last traded at $138.50, with a volume of 774 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 138.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 138.12.

Tele2 Company Profile (STO:TEL2-A)

Tele2 AB is a telecom operator. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services, global Internet of things (IoT) solution and content services. The Company’s segments include Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and Other.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.