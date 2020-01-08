Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,824. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $87.20. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $278,898.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,769 shares in the company, valued at $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,774 shares of company stock worth $5,198,561. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

