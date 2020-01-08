TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.86.

Shares of TCP stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.74. 7,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. TC Pipelines has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $43.93.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a positive return on equity of 40.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Pipelines will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCP. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in TC Pipelines during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TC Pipelines by 41.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

