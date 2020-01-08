Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.00

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 1501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

Get Tapinator alerts:

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles, such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Crypto Trillionaire. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.