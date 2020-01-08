Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $109.29

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.29 and traded as high as $120.70. Talktalk Telecom Group shares last traded at $119.10, with a volume of 2,573,923 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TALK. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 118.50 ($1.56).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Talktalk Telecom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,000 ($1,381,215.47).

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

