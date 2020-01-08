Talisman Mining (ASX:TLM) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Talisman Mining Ltd. (ASX:TLM)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.09 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), approximately 555,722 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 201,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 million and a PE ratio of 0.37.

Talisman Mining Company Profile (ASX:TLM)

Talisman Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company explores for base metals and other minerals, including copper, copper-gold, gold, and nickel. It holds 100% interests in the Sinclair nickel project covering a tenement package of 290 square kilometers situated in southern portion of the Agnew-Wiluna Greenstone belt; and the Lachlan copper gold project consisting of 13 separate and contiguous tenements and tenement applications over a strike extent of approximately 160 kilometers located in Lachlan Orogen, New South Wales.

