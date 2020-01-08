Tael Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001529 BTC on major exchanges including $13.96, $45.75, $24.72 and $10.00. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $778,512.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.44 or 0.05783301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026042 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034817 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001151 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

