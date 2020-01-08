T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.08.

TMUS stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.44. 66,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,732. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at about $177,428,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,731,000 after buying an additional 1,300,620 shares during the period. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

