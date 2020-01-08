Syquant Capital Sas Buys New Holdings in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 619,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,371,000. ArQule accounts for approximately 6.4% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.51% of ArQule at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArQule during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ArQule by 53,511.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ArQule by 51.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARQL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

NASDAQ:ARQL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,833. ArQule, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 805.61%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

