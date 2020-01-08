Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $822.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report $822.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $818.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $826.50 million. Synopsys reported sales of $820.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.96. 701,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $85.65 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.99. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after buying an additional 554,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,505,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,061,000 after purchasing an additional 888,033 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,054.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,958,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,360 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.