Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post sales of $91.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.01 million and the lowest is $90.31 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $82.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $309.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.47 million to $310.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $339.74 million, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $340.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $52.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 99.39% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

SNCR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 475,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $266.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.46. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,394.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 622,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 407,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

