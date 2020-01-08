Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.62

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.62 and traded as high as $25.97. Symantec shares last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 2,706,447 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $228,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 367,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,673,148.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $678,825. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 319.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 2,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

