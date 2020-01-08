Switcheo Market Cap Achieves $1.52 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Switcheo has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $1,091.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

