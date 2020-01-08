SunTrust Banks Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $119.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCHP. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.88.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $110.07. 1,171,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $110.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

