Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Trading Down 4.1%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.02, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPTF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.