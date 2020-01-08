Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 241.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,110,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,354,000 after acquiring an additional 785,479 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

