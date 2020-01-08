Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $47.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.10. 6,017,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,973. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,152,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,276,000 after acquiring an additional 243,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,009,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,402,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616,590 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 69.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,681,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,791,000 after acquiring an additional 269,209 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,994,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,578,000 after acquiring an additional 859,989 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

