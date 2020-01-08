StrongHands (SHND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $655,498.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Coindeal and CoinExchange. StrongHands has a market cap of $655,498.00 and $941.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,632,397,295 coins and its circulating supply is 16,219,202,941 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal, STEX, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

