Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,049 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 65,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 43,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $2,765,000.

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $121.48. 31,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average of $112.89. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $94.77 and a 52 week high of $121.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

