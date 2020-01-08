Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 202.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,471,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,995 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,958,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 385,500 shares during the period. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,102,000.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.65. 8,381,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,788,104. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.64 and a 1-year high of $148.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average of $138.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2176 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

