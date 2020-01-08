Stephens Lowers Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) to Equal Weight

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Glu Mobile stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. 3,895,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,261. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $921.39 million, a P/E ratio of -73.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,664 shares of company stock worth $214,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

