Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.41

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $10.87. Stemline Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 26,995 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STML. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

The firm has a market cap of $533.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after purchasing an additional 967,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 306,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 237,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 998,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 140,595 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STML)

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

