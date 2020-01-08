Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.41

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $10.87. Stemline Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 26,995 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on STML. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.
The firm has a market cap of $533.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after purchasing an additional 967,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 306,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 237,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 998,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 140,595 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STML)
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.
