State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $95.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.91. 3,139,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,725. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26. State Street has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other State Street news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in State Street by 34.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,143,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in State Street by 24.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 21,541.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in State Street by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in State Street by 63.0% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

