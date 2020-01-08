Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have outperformed the industry in the past year. Solid global footprint, successful innovations, best-in-class loyalty program and digital offerings bode well. Moreover, the company’s strategic efforts have helped to bring back traffic growth. Traffic that was down in the first-half of 2019 improved in the third and fourth quarter. The company anticipates global comps growth in the range of 3-4% in fiscal 2020. Meanwhile, Starbucks' business is rapidly growing in China, courtesy of innovative store designs and the success of the MSR program. The company believes that China and the Asia-Pacific region will drive business growth over the next five years. However, operating margin contraction over the past few quarters has been a concern. Of late, earnings estimate for both current quarter and year have been stable.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Weeden reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.86. 6,514,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,718,571. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

