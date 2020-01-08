Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 5%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.76, approximately 1,407,080 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,054,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

