Stakenet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $946,679.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $946,679.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakenet alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00036178 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00650858 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000180 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 102,809,616 coins and its circulating supply is 92,868,783 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.