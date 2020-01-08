SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SSRM. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley raised shares of SSR Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.70 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 142,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,649. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78 and a beta of -0.41. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.