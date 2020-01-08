Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Up to $62.57

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.57, but opened at $62.57. Square shares last traded at $64.59, with a volume of 10,378,538 shares trading hands.
SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.26.
The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,229.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,743 shares of company stock worth $14,142,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,388,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 542.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,616,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,968,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,729,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,838,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,823 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
