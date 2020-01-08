Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Up to $62.57

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.57, but opened at $62.57. Square shares last traded at $64.59, with a volume of 10,378,538 shares trading hands.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.26.

The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,229.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,743 shares of company stock worth $14,142,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,388,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 542.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,616,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,968,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,729,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,838,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,823 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

