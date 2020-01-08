Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.26. Square reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Compass Point began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.26.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,928,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,743 shares of company stock valued at $14,142,694. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at $319,388,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 542.2% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,616,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,324,000 after buying an additional 3,053,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at $204,968,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at $192,729,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,838,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,564,000 after buying an additional 1,910,823 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,378,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,951. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3,229.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.21. Square has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

