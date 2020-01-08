SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) is Cooper Financial Group’s 9th Largest Position

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF comprises 2.6% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 74,131 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 253.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 90,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 431.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1164 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from SPDR NYSE Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

