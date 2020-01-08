South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.25

Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.25 and traded as high as $32.64. South Jersey Industries shares last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 38,748 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJI. Morgan Stanley lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,498,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,649,000 after acquiring an additional 602,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 375,267 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 718,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 356,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,238,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,769,000 after acquiring an additional 232,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

