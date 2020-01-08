SophiaTX (SPHTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $333,143.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $333,143.00 and $9,281.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $478.36 or 0.05960503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00035001 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001193 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

