Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SON. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Group upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,903 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,369,000 after purchasing an additional 460,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,157,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,954 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 79.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,960,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,469,000 after purchasing an additional 867,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,385,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,525,000 after purchasing an additional 61,379 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

