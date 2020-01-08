Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Share Price

News headlines about Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Public Service Enterprise Group earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $58.00. 148,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,222. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $38,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $360,742. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.