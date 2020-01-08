Soma (SCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $158,163.00

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Soma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last week, Soma has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Soma has a market cap of $158,163.00 and $87,285.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00050008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00078636 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,113.65 or 0.99923158 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00053811 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001586 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Soma

Soma (SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co . Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

