Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,753. Social Reality has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 227.60% and a negative net margin of 618.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Social Reality during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Social Reality by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Social Reality by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

