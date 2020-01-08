Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SRAX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,753. Social Reality has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74.
Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 227.60% and a negative net margin of 618.32%.
About Social Reality
Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.
