Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $33,975.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $33,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $32,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $31,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $32,295.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $31,455.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $34,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $33,030.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $32,805.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $34,365.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. 9,950,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,231,806. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. Slack has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Slack by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

