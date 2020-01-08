Skycoin (SKY) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00005197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C2CX, Iquant and Binance. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $132,456.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00180638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.01362816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00120102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Binance and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

